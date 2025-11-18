Tanzania’s tourism industry defies election protests as visitor numbers surge

Arusha. Tanzania’s tourism industry has moved to reassure international visitors that the country remains safe and fully open, despite isolated disturbances that followed the October 29 general election.

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato), which represents more than 300 private operators, said its own assessments show no security threats to tourists or to the country’s main attractions.

“We are satisfied that Tanzania is safe; there’s no fear of a security lapse,” said Tato chairman Wilbard Chambulo. “We are on the ground, so we are in the best position to tell the truth to our dearest clients. We encourage tourists to come. The destination is safe.”

The statement is reinforced by the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), which confirmed that all its 21 national parks remained operational and unaffected by sporadic unrest in several urban centres.

Tanapa Conservation Commissioner Musa Nasoro Kuji said no security incidents involving tourists were reported before, during or after the polls.

Visitor numbers surge

New data by Tanapa shows international arrivals rose sharply to 48,116 in the first two weeks of November 2025, up from 33,126 in the same period last year, a 45 percent increase.

In October, Tanzania recorded 164,781 international arrivals compared to 157,358 last year, suggesting the disturbances had minimal effect on tourism circuits.

Tato’s reassurance follows concerns raised by Germany’s largest online travel magazine, TravelBook, which portrayed Tanzania as unsafe due to violent protests and highlighted various health risks.

Tato said many of the health warnings cited, ranging from diarrhoeal diseases to tick-bite fever, are general tropical travel advisories and not specific to Tanzania.

“Millions of visitors travel to Tanzania each year without encountering these issues,” the association said. “Standard precautions are advisable, but tourists can generally feel reassured that their risk is low.”

Safari lodges operate under strict hygiene protocols, anti-malaria tools are widely available, and the risk of schistosomiasis is negligible for typical safari and beach itineraries. Altitude sickness, Tato added, affects only climbers on Mount Kilimanjaro and is mitigated through proper acclimatisation.

Tato argued that TravelBook’s safety tips, such as avoiding demonstrations and keeping valuables secure, are “common-sense guidance applicable worldwide”.

“These tips apply to almost any destination, from New York to Nairobi,” it said. The association reiterated that Tanzania remains a safe and welcoming travel destination with unmatched wildlife, pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage.

“Take standard health precautions, choose reputable operators, and follow basic travel safety guidelines,” Tato advised. “With proper preparation and awareness, tourists can enjoy Tanzania knowing the risks are low and the rewards high.”

Dialogue key after unrest

Mr Chambulo said the brief unrest should serve as a reminder of the importance of dialogue between the government and citizens to safeguard stability. “Tourism is extremely sensitive, and we are grateful it remained stable even during that moment of uncertainty,” he said. “But we should not take this for granted. Dialogue is essential to ensure such incidents do not recur.”

The disturbances, which resulted in deaths and the destruction of infrastructure—including fuel stations, police posts, hotels and guesthouses—were confined to specific urban areas far from tourist circuits. Mr Chambulo cautioned against excessive force in crowd control, arguing that peaceful engagement helps maintain stability.

Tourist hotspots unaffected

A post-unrest assessment by Tato found that major tourism sites, airports, hotels, national parks and safari routes were entirely unaffected. Safaris, domestic flights and transfers proceeded without interruption, and no incidents involving tourists were reported at any point.

Tato also issued a global travel update confirming that top attractions—including Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Ruaha, Manyara, Tarangire, Nyerere, Mount Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar—remained calm and fully operational.

The association said some foreign media had conflated standard travel advisories with active threats, despite no new health risks emerging.

Tourist arrivals continue at normal levels, and operators report stable bookings.

Maintaining peace for growth

Solo Adventure Director, Athumani Njiku, said Tanzania can maintain its upward tourism trajectory by upholding peace and ensuring justice.

“Peace in Tanzania remains intact, and the country’s beauty continues to impress visitors,” he said. “The key is to prevent unrest from taking root. International media should not be silenced, but provided with facts to avoid misinformation.”

Tanzania surpassed its 2025 tourism target of five million visitors by April, reaching 5.3 million arrivals. The government now aims for eight million visitors annually by 2030, driven by reforms, infrastructure upgrades and intensified marketing.

Tato said achieving these targets will require predictable conditions for investors and visitors, and continued engagement between authorities, the public and the industry.