ACT Wazalendo criticizes JPM’s stand on salary increment

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo has criticised President John Magifuli's statement that he was not elected to increase public servants pay but rather work for the poor people.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, October 4, the party's secretary for Ideology, Communication and Publicity Mr Ado Shaibu said the statement contravenes remarks Dr Magufuli made during the 2015 General Election campaigns, workers day celebrations and the remarks made by his public service minister, Ms Angellah Kairuki in Parliament.

"While Ms Kairuki said the government has set aside Sh650 billion for annual salary increment this financial year. The president also promised good working environment during the 2015 General Elections, something he repeated during this year’s workers day celebrations," he said.

He said workers contributed Sh3 trillion of government revenue in 2016/17 as compared to Sh900 billion contributed by employers, hence deserved proper treatment.

According to him, the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) should resume responsibilities to advocate workers’ rights and demands and that the opposition party pledged full support to the movement including strikes and demonstrations as provided for by country laws and the Constitution.

"The government should effect salary increment to workers because they are among the poor people targeted by President Magufuli’s government, otherwise it will be considered to have failed to fulfil its responsibilities and therefore step aside," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Shaibu criticised President Magufuli's statement that he is not bothered by controversial academic credentials of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Paul Makonda provided he has been performing well in war against drugs.

"Mr Makonda is accused of using another person's academic certificates to benefit himself academically, that's where the conflict is. It’s not on whether he is educated or not," clarified Mr Shaibu.

He said Dr Magufuli statement was also against the rule of law because the issue was being dealt with by the Ethics Secretariat following claims lodged by Ubungo mayor, Mr Boniface Jacob.

"How can the secretariat independently make recommendations on this issue after the President statement, bearing in mind that the secretariat commissioner general is a president appointee," he said.

He said there was no need for double standards on the matter because if hardworking was the criterion many of public servants sacked over fake certificates saga were working hard.