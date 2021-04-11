At least 1,600 houses face demolition in Mwanza

Mwanza. A total of 1,600 houses built in the vicinity of Mwanza International Airport could be demolished.

The Minister of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, said yesterday that 664 other houses had been built on land set aside for the Police Force, and directed that no further development take place in the area, pending a new directive.

“There are 664 houses that have been built on land belonging to the Police Force. Of the houses, 461 should be removed. I’m directing that no further development should take place in the area until further notice. There are also 1,600 houses, whose owners have encroached on Mwanza airport land. These must be demolished,” he said.

He said President John Magufuli had directed him to inspect the areas and speak to residents before further measures were taken before the end of the year.

President Magufuli last October ordered the indefinite suspension of the demolition of about 3,000 houses in Kigoto, Mhonze and Kayenze in Ilemela Municipality.

“They might have been illegally built, but I direct that the shouldn’t be demolished until the government decides on its next course of action,” Dr Magufuli said when addressing a public rally during the official opening of Furahisha pedestrian bridge in Mwanza.

He directed the ministries of Works, Communications and Transport; Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development; Home Affairs; Mwanza regional commissioner’s office and Ilemela Municipal Council to meet and suggest how to resolve land disputes between civilians and government institutions.