Manufacturers warn smuggled oil cripples local industry

Dar es Salaam. Local cooking oil manufacturers have warned that the influx of smuggled oil into the Tanzanian market is undermining domestic production, shrinking market share for locally made brands and threatening thousands of jobs.

Industry players say illegally imported cooking oil, which often evades taxes, quality checks and regulatory inspections, is sold at lower prices and has distorted fair competition, making it increasingly difficult for compliant manufacturers to remain viable.

The concerns were raised during a visit by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) commissioner general, Mr Yusuph Juma Mwenda, to several cooking oil factories in Dar es Salaam as part of intensified anti-smuggling operations.

Speaking during the visit, the director of administration at Azania Company, Mr Salehe Afif, said smuggled oil has severely reduced demand for locally produced brands, hurting sales and production levels.

“Smuggled cooking oil is crippling local industries because we cannot compete with cheap products that do not pay taxes,” Mr Afif said, urging the TRA to sustain and strengthen enforcement efforts.

He noted that manufacturers employ large numbers of workers and depend on stable production and sales to meet operating costs, including wages—an effort increasingly undermined by illicit products.

Mr Afif added that factories shoulder multiple costs, including salaries, utilities, environmental and safety compliance, transport and equipment maintenance, all of which raise production costs.

“These costs must be recognised when assessing the role of factories in the economy. We contribute significant tax revenues and support thousands of households through employment,” he said.

Separately, the head of human resources and administration at Wilmar Factory, Mr Gerald Lyimo, said the widespread availability of smuggled oil has weakened demand for locally manufactured products, putting pressure on operations and jobs.

Prominent businessman and East Coast Oils and Fats (MO) factory owner Gulam Dewji also warned that smuggling destroys businesses and slows industrial growth, while commending the TRA for its ongoing efforts.

He called for collective responsibility, saying the fight against smuggling requires close cooperation between government authorities, manufacturers and the public.

Responding, Mr Mwenda said the TRA is working with security and defence organs to curb smuggling and protect both local industries and consumers.

He announced plans to form a joint task force bringing together cooking oil manufacturers, importers and distributors to develop a long-term solution to the problem.

“Every product imported into the country must undergo quality supervision in collaboration with relevant institutions. Oil that enters illegally bypasses these controls and poses a risk to consumers’ health—this is food,” Mr Mwenda said.

He said the authority would continue regular patrols and inspections at customs points to prevent smuggled goods from reaching the market, adding that legitimate oil imports are regulated through proper procedures to meet national demand.