Construction of classrooms for pupils who study under trees starts

The construction of four classrooms for 229 Mitambo Primary School children, who have been studying under trees, has started.

Also being build is a teachers’ office.

Last week The Citizen’s sister paper, Mwananchi, reported that the school, with 436 pupils, had only three classrooms.

That being the case Standards Three, Four, Five and Six pupils had to study under trees.

The construction of three classrooms started on January 26. It is being financed by the Mtwara District Council.

The public raised funds to build the fourth classroom.

School head Rashid Chalido lauded the government for the move, hoping the construction will be completed in April.

During his visit on Thursday to the district council, Mtwara Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa saw pupils of 10 schools, including those of Mitambo Primary School, studying under trees.

He called upon the residents to contribute funds to construct classrooms in three months.