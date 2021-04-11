Finnish investor eyes Tanzania’s energy sector

Dodoma. Fortum Corporation of Finland intends to invest in Tanzania’s energy sector.

It is interested in producing and distributing electricity, Energy minister Medard Kalemani said on Wednesday, January 17, here.

He said the Finnish ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Pekka Hukka, introduced Fortum representatives to him in his office.

The government is the majority shareholder in Fortum with the private sector being the minority.

“We know the importance of investing in the energy sector in bringing development particularly in facilitating the industrial economy, that is why we would like to invest in this sector,” Mr Hukka was quoted as saying.

Dr Kalemani explained that the government still needed more investors in the sector. “The amount of electricity we have satisfies our needs but we plan to generate more power as demand continues to increase taking into account the fact that the government is implementing its industrialization programme.”

He advised Fortum representatives to meet with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company to discuss and identify areas of investment. “We have enough reserve of coal in the West of our country. This is one of investment opportunities.”

