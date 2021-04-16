Former Cabinet Clerk to be buried in Bumbuli

The late Mr Shebuge is expected to be buried on Saturday in Funta village, Bumbuli.

Mr Hasan Shebunge, a Cabinet Clerk, died on Thursday at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was admitted.

Dar es Salaam: The Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa led government officials to pay last respect to Mr Hasan Shebunge, a Cabinet Clerk, who died on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-President, the Prime Minister said his death is a blow to the government.

“He was gentle and virtuous,” the Premier said on Mr Shibuge “He played a significant contribution in the effective execution of the government’s responsibilities.”

Reading the biography of the late Mr Shebuge, the State House Secretary Mr Alphayo Kidata said the deceased was born on May 25, 1969 in Korogwe District, Tanga.

He received his primary education in Mkwakwani Primary School from 1977 to 1983 where he joined Usagara Secondary School for his secondary education up to 1987.

Mr Kidata said in 1988, the deceased joined Ilboru High School in Arusha for his high education.

He said in 1992 he joined the University of Dar es Salaam and obtain a Bachelor of Arts and Social Welfare in 1995, in 1998 he received a Master's Degree of Arts and Social Welfare.