From the operations floor to the C-suite: The rise of Simba Clearing COO Gladness Mosha

Dar es Salaam. In the fast-moving and highly technical world of logistics, where cargo timelines, customs regulations and global supply chains intersect, leadership is often forged under pressure.

For the Chief Operating Officer of Simba Clearing & Freight Forwarding Ltd, Ms Gladness Mosha, that pressure became the foundation of a remarkable career journey, one defined by discipline, technical mastery and an unwavering commitment to results.

Today, Ms Mosha stands among a growing group of women redefining leadership in a sector long dominated by men. Her path from operational management to the C-suite reflects not only professional excellence but also a deliberate strategy to master every layer of the logistics business.

Her story, she says, is ultimately about learning from the ground up and allowing results to speak louder than stereotypes.

“My rise was shaped by moments where I was given responsibility for difficult assignments,” she explains. “One defining moment was when I was promoted to General Manager after delivering a terminal turnaround. It demonstrated that my results extended beyond a single team.”

That success quickly expanded her influence within the organisation. Soon after, she was tasked with leading the integration of an acquired regional carrier, an assignment that exposed her to board-level decision-making and the financial realities of running large operations.

“Leading that integration gave me full profit-and-loss responsibility and regular interaction with the board,” she says. “Those challenging assignments, combined with a mentor who pushed me into visible, high-stakes roles, accelerated my progression to the C-suite.”

In an industry where technical knowledge is essential, Ms Mosha built credibility not through titles but through deep operational experience.

Rather than remaining confined to office management roles, she immersed herself in the core functions that keep freight moving across borders.

“I learned by doing,” she says. “I spent time on the floor, managing shipments from start to finish. I rotated through customs, documentation and operations to understand every stage of the process.”

That hands-on experience was reinforced by formal training and continuous learning.

“I pursued targeted certifications in customs, international trade and logistics systems,” she adds. “At the same time, I kept my knowledge current through weekly technical reading, vendor briefings and hands-on operational audits.”

This blend of field experience and technical learning helped her command respect in industry discussions where expertise is often questioned.

Yet technical competence alone was not enough to navigate the gender biases that still exist in the logistics sector.

“Men are often assumed to be the default experts in logistics,” Ms Mosha says candidly. “I challenged that bias with tangible results and a visible technical presence.” Her approach was straightforward: deliver measurable performance and ensure that decision-makers saw the impact. “I focused on exceeding expectations on complex projects and documenting the commercial impact—costs saved, transit time reductions and claims avoided,” she explains. “Performance, factual evidence and presence compelled colleagues to engage based on merit rather than stereotypes.”

Now serving as Chief Operating Officer, Ms Mosha oversees the interconnected operations that form the backbone of the company’s business—from customs clearing to freight forwarding and compliance management.

The stakes, she says, are often high. “In logistics, a typical high-stakes decision can involve shipments delayed at ports, urgent cargo requiring regulatory clearance or disruptions that threaten a client’s supply chain,” she explains. Her leadership approach in such moments focuses on coordination and speed. “My role is to quickly evaluate the situation, coordinate with customs, operations and documentation teams, and ensure full regulatory compliance while minimising delays,” she says. “At the same time, clear communication with the client is essential.” For Ms Mosha, strong operational discipline is what prevents crises from emerging in the first place.

Over the years she has built systems and leadership habits designed to eliminate bottlenecks before they disrupt business. She also expanded her professional exposure beyond the organisation by engaging with global logistics networks.

“I strengthened my platform through networks such as WCAworld, JCTrans, FIATA and OPCA, while also attending industry conferences,” she says.

Her commitment to professional development led her to earn a Director certification through the Institute of Directors in Tanzania (IoDT), further sharpening her governance and strategic leadership skills.

“I also volunteered for cross-border initiatives and requested profit-and-loss responsibilities so I could link operational improvements with long-term commercial strategy,” she explains. Such initiatives helped position her not just as an operations specialist but as a strategic leader capable of guiding business growth.

But perhaps one of the most defining aspects of Ms Mosha’s leadership is her commitment to opening doors for other women in the logistics industry.

Across many logistics companies globally, women remain concentrated in support functions rather than decision-making roles. Within her organisation, Ms Mosha has worked to change that dynamic.

“We implemented mandatory diverse shortlists for leadership positions and structured succession plans with clear milestones,” she says.

Mentorship and sponsorship programmes are also central to the strategy. “We pair women with senior sponsors to ensure they gain visibility at decision-making levels,” she explains.

Recognising that international exposure often plays a key role in career advancement, her team has also introduced innovative ways to provide such opportunities. “When international secondments are not immediately possible, we create virtual cross-border project ownership and partner-hub exposure,” she says. “This helps women gain international experience and visibility.”

Importantly, she emphasises that these opportunities are anchored in merit and measurable performance. “Promotions are tied to objective operational and commercial KPIs,” she says. “This ensures progression is transparent and based on results.” At the same time, the company invests in structured development programmes that prepare women for leadership responsibilities.

“We establish clear performance benchmarks and support them with targeted development such as operational rotations, customs and compliance training, finance clinics and coaching,” she says.

For Ms Mosha, the goal is to create a leadership pipeline where talent—not gender—determines advancement.

Her own transition from operational manager to corporate executive also required personal sacrifices and significant shifts in mindset.

“The biggest shift was moving from being the best doer to enabling others to grow,” she says.

That transition meant learning to delegate responsibilities and trusting others to develop their capabilities.

“There were real sacrifices, long hours, missed family and social time during crucial integrations, and accepting short-term trade-offs for longer-term institutional benefits,” she reflects. Over time, she learned to focus on building systems that outlast individual effort.

“I had to tolerate imperfect execution while coaching teams upwards and prioritising systems over individual heroics,” she says. “Those trade-offs were necessary to build lasting capability.”

Despite the pressures that come with senior leadership, Ms Mosha says her journey has also been guided by faith, resilience and a long-term perspective.

“Put God first and remain prayerful, trusting that the right destiny helpers will come your way,” she advises.

She also encourages young professionals to resist the temptation of quick success.

“Work hard, stay consistent and always be willing to learn—even through criticism,” she says. “Be patient and trust the process as you continue building and branding yourself over time.”

For those entering the logistics industry, she emphasises the importance of understanding operations at every level.

“It is important to follow shipments from documentation to final delivery so you truly understand the operation,” she says.

Resilience, she adds, is equally critical.

“The logistics industry demands answers when challenges arise, so always strive to bring solutions unless the issue is beyond your control.”

Above all, she believes passion for one’s work remains the most powerful driver of success.

“When you love what you do, challenges become opportunities rather than complaints,” she says.

Looking ahead, Ms Mosha hopes to continue shaping the future of the logistics sector both within the company and across the industry.

“Leadership in logistics is not just about moving cargo efficiently,” she says. “It is about building resilient systems, developing capable people and making decisions that strengthen the entire supply chain.”

Her ambition now extends beyond operational excellence.

“My aim is to continue contributing at board and industry levels to shape the next generation of logistics leadership,” she adds.