Why leaders still invoke JPM’s values 5 years after his death

Dar es Salaam. Five years after the death of former President John Pombe Magufuli on March 17, 2021, Tanzanian leaders continue to invoke his leadership style, values and philosophy as a reference point in governance, public service and national development.

At a memorial Mass held in Chato, Geita Region, yesterday, the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rulenge-Ngara, Severine Niwemuguzi, opened the commemoration with a message that framed the tone for the day—one centred not only on remembrance, but on reflection and learning.

“We have not gathered here simply to mourn,” he said. “We are here to reflect on a life that continues to teach us. President Magufuli’s dedication, discipline and faith are lessons that remain relevant for every Tanzanian.” The bishop described the late leader as a “gift to the nation”, whose legacy is visible both in tangible development projects and in the moral example he set. He urged leaders and citizens alike to emulate his commitment to service, integrity and the common good.

From the pulpit, the emphasis was clear: Magufuli’s life should be studied, not just remembered.

That message carried into the speeches that followed, beginning with the country’s top leadership. Representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi said the late leader’s life continues to serve as a “classroom” for Tanzanians, particularly those in leadership.

“Every day of his life carried lessons for us,” Dr Nchimbi said. “He taught us that leadership is about hard work, courage and responsibility.”

He outlined three key principles that defined Magufuli’s leadership: commitment to work, bold decision-making and self-reliance.

“He believed in the philosophy of ‘Hapa Kazi Tu’—that every Tanzanian must contribute through hard work,” he said. “He also showed courage in making difficult decisions for the benefit of the nation, and he emphasised that Tanzania must rely on its own resources.”

Dr Nchimbi added that the government remains committed to continuing the legacy of the late president, noting that ongoing projects and reforms are rooted in the foundation he established.

Following him, President of Zanzibar, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, emphasised Magufuli’s role in strengthening national unity and safeguarding public resources.

“We continue to remember him because of the impact of his leadership,” Dr Mwinyi said. “He was committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reached all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.”

He noted that Magufuli’s leadership was anchored in accountability and patriotism, adding that his firm stance against corruption helped strengthen discipline in public institutions.

“The best way to honour him is to continue serving the people, protecting national resources and upholding the values he stood for,” he said.

Former Vice President, Philip Mpango, spoke next, offering a deeply personal account of his working relationship with the late president. Dr Mpango said one of the most enduring lessons he learned from Magufuli was the importance of faith.

“He constantly reminded us to trust in God,” he said. “Leadership is not just about skills and knowledge—it is also about faith and humility.” He also highlighted Magufuli’s strict approach to public finance, recalling how he was tasked with improving revenue collection and ensuring prudent use of government resources.

“He demanded results. Under his leadership, we significantly increased revenue collection and strengthened financial discipline,” Dr Mpango said.

He added that Magufuli’s insistence on accountability transformed public service, making it more responsive to citizens’ needs.

Former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa described Magufuli as a leader whose impact went beyond policies to shape the mindset of those who worked with him.

“He was not just hardworking, he was purposeful,” Majaliwa said. “He combined intelligence with action, and that is what set him apart.”

Drawing parallels with past leaders, he said Magufuli would be remembered for his ability to turn ideas into tangible results.

“He was a patriot who believed in accountability, integrity and service. These are the values that continue to guide us,” he said.

Majaliwa added that the late president’s leadership prepared the country for continuity, noting that many projects initiated during his tenure are still being implemented today.

“The foundation he built has allowed the current administration to move forward with confidence,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda reflected on Magufuli’s personal qualities, describing him as both firm and compassionate.

“He had a big heart, but he was also strict when it came to principles,” Pinda said. “There was no room for corruption under his leadership.”

He recalled moments of humour and warmth, noting that Magufuli created a sense of unity among those he worked with.

“He knew how to bring people together, but he never compromised on integrity,” he said.

Pinda also pointed to Magufuli’s strong religious faith as a defining aspect of his leadership.

“His faith guided his actions. It reminded us that leadership must be grounded in moral values,” he said.

CCM Vice Chairman (Mainland) Stephen Wasira said Magufuli distinguished himself by implementing policies that had long remained on paper.

“Many of the ideas existed before, but he made them a reality,” Wasira said. “He ensured that national resources benefited ordinary citizens.”

He highlighted reforms in the mining sector as an example of Magufuli’s commitment to economic sovereignty.

“That is true patriotism—ensuring that the wealth of the country serves its people,” he said.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Daniel Sillo said Magufuli’s boldness in decision-making enabled the implementation of major development projects.

“He initiated projects that many thought were impossible,” Sillo said. “Today, those projects continue to transform the country.”

He added that the continued implementation of such initiatives reflects the enduring relevance of Magufuli’s vision.

From the security sector, former Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo said the military and other institutions continue to operate under principles instilled during Magufuli’s tenure.

“He taught us discipline, responsibility and patriotism,” General Mabeyo said. “These values are still guiding us today.”

He noted that Magufuli’s leadership emphasised action and accountability, qualities that remain essential in public service.

“We continue to honour him by upholding the standards he set,” he said.

Former Director General of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (TISS), Modestus Kipilimba described Magufuli as a tireless worker whose commitment inspired those around him.

“He worked day and night. His dedication pushed all of us to do more,” he said.

Dr Kipilimba added that the late president’s leadership left a strong institutional foundation.