Minister: More than 500 jobs for grabs in Ubungo

Dar es Salaam. The government is planning to issue 537 job opportunities to Ubungo Municipal Council in this fiscal year.

Minister of State in President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Angela Kairuki said this on Monday morning when she visited the municipality's office in Kibamba.

Ms Kairuki explained that 397 of the vacancies will be new while 140 will be replacement of the officials who were sacked through the certificates verification exercise. She went on to say that the government is set to promote over 193, 000 public officials across the country within the current financial year and that the budget for this is already set.

She further called upon public servants to ensure they verify their information in different social system in order to increase efficiency in the provision of social services.

“The aim of the government is to ensure there’s connection of information of its servants through all social services like social security funds, revenue and taxes and others with our new Lawson system,” she explained.

Lawson system is a resource planning software that is basically used for arrangements of payments for officials in small, medium and big enterprises.