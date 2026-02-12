Zanzibar issues Ramadhan guidelines for tourism businesses

Unguja. The Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) has issued guidelines for tourism businesses and visitors ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026, calling for respect for religious and cultural values during the sacred period.

In a public notice released on February 11, 2026, the commission said Ramadan is widely observed in Zanzibar and is marked by fasting, prayer, reflection and heightened respect for community traditions. The measures are intended to promote social harmony and responsible tourism throughout the fasting month.

Under the guidelines, restaurants and food outlets located outside hotel premises must remain closed during daylight hours and reopen after sunset for Iftar. Food and beverage services within hotels and similar establishments will be limited to registered guests and must be provided within the premises.

The commission also stated that eating, drinking or smoking in public during daytime hours is restricted.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to dress modestly in public areas, while beachwear or revealing clothing should be confined to beaches and hotel compounds.

Tourism operators have been instructed to inform their staff and guests of the guidelines and display the notice where appropriate.