Seasoned journalist appeals for MPs support to amend marriage Act

Seasoned journalist and chairperson of the Tanzania Ending Child Marriage Network (TECMN), Valerie Msoka yesterday appealed to legislators to help push the agenda to amend the Marriage Act, 1971.

Speaking during a capacity building seminar for the Parliamentary Committee on Social Services that took place in Dodoma, Ms Msoka specifically asked the MPs to work on the sections 13 and 17 which provide for girls to be married before the age of 18.

TECMN, in collaboration with Msichana Initiative—a local charity promoting girls' rights, Children's Dignity Forum (CDF) and Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) organized the capacity building initiative for the MPs.

Msoka was concerned that child marriage is still high in Tanzania (37 percent) while Dar es Salaam the rate is 19 percent.

“We are optimistic that through you we can make changes in the laws…child marriage poses several health risks to the girls. Statistics shows that three out of five girls are married before 18 years”, said Msoka.

She noted that child marriage prevalence, interms of percentages was is high in Shinyanga (59), followed by Tabora (58), Mara (55), Dodoma (51), Lindi (48), Mbeya (45), Morogoro (42), Singida (42), Rukwa (40), Ruvuma (39), Mwanza (37), Kagera (36), Mtwara (35), Manyara (34), Pwani (33), Tanga (29), Arusha (27), Kilimanjaro (27), Kigoma (26), Dar es Salaam (19), and Iringa (8).

However, the Ilala MP Mussa Zungu (CCM) warned that changing the laws would not bring the intended results if parents and guardians do not properly play their part diligently in raising their children in good manners.

“Children can best learn from their parents and guardians…girls should first be disciplined at family level before leaders decide to come up with the laws to protect their rights,’’ he said.

But special sets MP, Suzan Lyimo (Chadema) said it is estimated that at least one million girls complete primary education (STD Seven) but of the number, only 400,000 complete ordinary secondary school education. This, she noted, affected the girl’s dreams to live their full potential.

“Most of the young girls die due to birth complications…most of these complications are associated with their small age, ‘she noted.

Fundikira Wazambi from the Legal and Human Rights Centre said: “We cannot end child marriage if we don’t change the Marriage Act, 1971. Legislators should help us in the fight against early marriage by pushing for review of section 13 and 17 of the law”.