World Aquatics rules to govern Taliss-IST Invitational Swimming Championships

Dar es Salaam. The Taliss-IST Invitational Swimming Championships, which begin today, February 14, 2026, will be conducted strictly under World Aquatics rules, giving the competition a strong international-standard outlook while ensuring fairness, safety and technical accuracy across all races.

The two-day championships are taking place at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) Masaki swimming pool, with swimmers competing in a fully regulated environment designed to mirror global aquatic events.

Organisers say the adoption of World Aquatics regulations is a deliberate step aimed at elevating the quality of domestic competitions and preparing Tanzanian swimmers for higher-level regional and international meets.

Under the regulations, all races will follow approved starting procedures, stroke techniques, turns and finishes.

Officiating is being handled by certified referees and judges, while timing systems, lane allocations and protest procedures are also aligned with World Aquatics standards.

This ensures that results achieved at the championships are credible, transparent and comparable with those recorded at recognised competitions worldwide.

The Taliss-IST Invitational has attracted swimmers from more than 15 clubs across Tanzania, making it one of the most competitive domestic swimming events on the 2026 calendar.

With World Aquatics rules in place, athletes have the opportunity to post valid times that can be considered for rankings, qualification benchmarks and future international participation.

Speaking ahead of the event, Taliss-IST Communications Manager Claire Pamella Kamahoro said the championships continue to grow in stature, reflecting the steady development of swimming in the country.

“Each year we see improvements not only in participation but also in performance and organisation. Using World Aquatics rules is a clear signal of our commitment to professionalism and to giving swimmers an environment that prepares them for international competition,” she said.

She added that exposing young swimmers to international rules at an early stage of their development helps build discipline, confidence and technical awareness, key attributes required to succeed beyond national borders.





The championships are sanctioned by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA), which has welcomed the move, noting that it supports the association’s broader goal of harmonizing local competitions with international best practices.

Coaches have also praised the decision, saying consistent application of World Aquatics rules reduces confusion during races and enhances overall race management.

Adding a regional flavour to the competition, the Taliss-IST Invitational will also feature guest swimmers from Malawi and Rwanda. The inclusion of international participants is expected to raise competitive standards while strengthening sporting ties within East and Southern Africa.

Claire further revealed that the guest of honour is the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Hamis Mwinjuma.

Strong club representation nationwide

A total of 16 clubs have confirmed participation, showcasing the depth and diversity of Tanzania’s swimming community. These include Taliss Swim Club, Dar Swim Club, Mwanza Swim Club, Riptide Swim Club, Bluefins Swim Club, North Coast Swim Club, MIS Piranhas, Dolphin Swimmers Club and Kigali Sporting Club.

Others are Lake Victoria Sports Club, Premier Swim Club, Braeburn Sharks, Wahoo Swim Club-ISZ, Monti Aqua Force, Hurricanes Swim Club and Liyani Swim Club.

The championships are supported by a strong lineup of sponsors, reflecting growing private-sector confidence in swimming as a developing sport in Tanzania.

Among the key supporters is JustFit Sports Gear Limited, a leading sports retail and development company in Tanzania. JustFit provides high-quality, original sportswear, gym equipment and athletic essentials for women, men and children.

The company is deeply involved in national sports sponsorship, supporting major competitions and contributing equipment and awards to enhance athletic excellence.

Its backing of the Taliss-IST Invitational highlights its broader mission of promoting active, healthy lifestyles and supporting grassroots sports development.

Other sponsors include Camusat, a global leader in telecommunications infrastructure with a strong presence in Tanzania, known for its commitment to sustainable development and community engagement.

Also in the list is Gemin Investments, a multidisciplinary firm delivering electrical, ICT and digital infrastructure solutions critical to national development; Africa Power Machinery and Northern Engineering Works Limited, both of which play key roles in supporting infrastructure and industrial growth.

Additional support comes from Bwana Sukari, The Duke Media, Sayona, Medinova and Red Dot, whose combined contributions have strengthened the organisation and visibility of the event.

A platform for growth and excellence

Designed for swimmers of all ages and experience levels, the Taliss-IST Invitational features a wide range of individual races and relay events across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly disciplines.