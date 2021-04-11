Slaa, Mboweto pledge outstanding service as diplomats

During an event that took place at State House in Dar es Salaam, Dr Slaa was sworn in as Tanzania’s ambassador to Sweden while Mr Mboweto will represent the country to Nigeria.

Dar es Salaam. Newly appointed ambassadors Willbrod Slaa and Muhidin Mboweto took their oaths before President John Magufuli on Friday, February 16 promising to work diligently and be patriotic to the country.

During an event that took place at State House in Dar es Salaam, Dr Slaa was sworn in as Tanzania’s ambassador to Sweden while Mr Mboweto will represent the country to Nigeria.

Speaking after taking an oath, Dr Slaa said he will discharge his duties with the highest level of integrity in order to support the government’s efforts to improve the country’s economic welfare.

“I will cooperate with the government to bring about positive change in the country’s economic welfare,” he said.

Read: JPM: Why I picked Slaa

For his part, Mr Mboweto said he will work hard to support the country’s development.

Advertisement

“I thank President Magufuli for trusting me, I promise to cooperate with the government by working with highest level of integrity and patriotism in serving national interests,” he said.

Speaking during the event, deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Susan Kolimba, expressed the government’s optimism that the new envoys will discharge their duties efficiently.

“As the ministry we believe the new envoys will benefit the country, promising that her ministry will provide them with full support,” she said.

Read: Dr Slaa: This is why I support JPM



