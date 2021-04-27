Azam FC, NMB sign new sponsorship contract

The contract was signed by the club’s managing director, Abdul Mohamed and NMB Bank managing director, Ineke Bussemaker.

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC’s preparations for Saturday’s match against Young Africans received a timely boost yesterday when they signed a new sponsorship deal with NMB Bank.

The contract was signed by the club’s managing director, Abdul Mohamed and NMB Bank managing director, Ineke Bussemaker.

“We are committed to the growth of football in Tanzania and we have seen it working for us, for Azam and for the nation during the past four years we have been sponsoring the club,” Bussemaker said.

“We will, therefore, continue doing so with absolute confidence that Azam are performing impressively in both domestic and international competitions and the sport is improving.

“Azam FC is one of the top clubs in Tanzania, It is therefore only natural that NMB Bank, whose customer base forms part of football fans, feels proud to be associated with the club,” said Bussemaker .

NMB has been sponsoring the Chamazi-based team since 2014.

Speaking at the same occasion, Azam managing director, Abdul Mohamed said they are pleased to have signed a new contract with the bank. Mohammed described the sponsorship deal as lucrative, but fell short of revealing it.

“This is a long stride for our club and all this is possible because we a serous club. The contract we have signed with NMB is a win-win situation,” he said.

“The contact will help ease our day-to-day of running Azam FC and in turn, they will benefit because all jerseys will bear the bank’s name,” the club boss said. (The Citizen Reporter)