Nigeria’s youth team due in Dar

Dar es Salaam. A 31-member squad of Nigeria’s U-20 women’s national soccer team, Falconets, arrive in the country today ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Tanzanites.

The Tanzanites have been fine-tuning in the city since last week for the first round, second leg match set for Sunday at the Azam Complex.

The match will start at 4pm, according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Information officer, Alfred Lucas.

Lucas said yesterday that 18 of the 31-member Nigerian contingent are players and the rest are officials.

He said the team would flew into the country aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight. The plane, he said, will touch down at the Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at 3.40pm.

The Tanzanian girls are camping in the city under the tutelage of head coach, Sebastian Nkoma and his assistant Edna Lema.

Nkoma said yesterday that his players were in high spirits, looking forward to notch the victory they need to book a place in the second and final round of the Paris 2018 qualifiers.