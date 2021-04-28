TZ sailors poised to shine in Egypt

Dar es Salaam. Three young sailors will represent the country in the 15th edition of Africa Optimist Sailing Championships scheduled to take place in Alexandria, Egypt.

The sailors are Mussa Ngahama (15), Colman Tieszen (15) and Grace Stephen (10), the only female sailor in the team.

The trio, coached by Penny Alison, who doubles as Dar es Salaam Yacht Club trainer, have been in Alexandria since last week for the championship, which starts today.

Tanzania Optimist Dinghy Association (Toda) country representative, Nelly Coelho, said yesterday that the sailors left for Egypt under the auspices of KPMG, Dar es Salaam Yacht Club, ARIS Insurance and NMB Bank.

He said African championship will see many young sailors from different countries competing for the top prizes.

Coelho said the young sailors earned calls to the national team following their impressive performance during training sessions at the Msasani Bay.

“Two of them competed in the two past African Championships under the patronage of Tanzania Sailing Association (TSA),” he said.

Optimist sailing is specifically for younger sailors between the ages of 7-15 years and it is organised by International Optimist Dinghy Association (IODA).

Tanzania has been fielding sailors in the championship since 2005.