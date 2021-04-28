We promise medals in Bahamas: TZ athletes

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national squad have pledged to do well in the Youth Commonwealth Games scheduled to take place in Nassau, Bahamas starting Tuesday.

The promise was made by the team’s head of delegation Mwinga Mwanjala during their departure to Nassau, yesterday.

Mwanjala dubbed runners’ head coach said they have trained purposely to win medals and she was happy that athletes were in top shape.

She said the runners: Regina Deogratius Mpigachai, 16, and Damas Damiano, 16, were in intensive camp at Filbert Bayi School in Mkuza, Kibaha District while female swimmer, Celina Itatiro was trained at her club, Dar Swim Club (DSC) and male swimmer, Collins Saliboko was at a camp in England.

Regina will compete in 800m while Damas will compete in 3,000m and swimmers will compete in various competitions.

She said Celina will compete in 50m and 100m Butterfly, 50m, 100m and 200m (freestyle) and 59m backstroke. Collins will compete in 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly, and 50m and 200m freestyle respectively.

Advertisement

“We will bring home victory and not otherwise. We expect medals in the event where athletes from over 70 countries will feature. We urge Tanzanians to support us,” she said.

For his part, Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) secretary general Filbert Bayi urged the athletes to fight hard as the whole nation was eager to see the team delivery.

“I commend you for winning the chance of representing the country. You must now prove your commitments in the Games as you represent all Tanzanians. We urge you to fight hard and get the best results. It is your chance to promote the name of your country, Tanzania,” said Bayi.

Bayi said self-determinations and efforts is the key to success. He reminded them that TOC has spent $13,000 (Sh27 million) to facilitate the trip and their stay to Nassau.

For her part, Celina said she has prepared well ahead of the games and was targeting the best results especially to improve her personal record.

“I target the top medal. I must improve my personal best record. So far, I’ve accumulated experience in the international competitions based in Africa and not big competitions like the Commonwealth Games. I have been training under DSC coaches. I hope not to let down Tanzanians although we are facing an uphill task,” said Celina.

Also Collins said he was ready for the event and believed that he would win medals. Collins who trained in England’s St Felix College under swimming coach Sue Purchase said he was now at the top and his coach has made him at the top.

“I’m ready for the games although I am competing for the first time, I have trained well, thanks to my coaches at St Felix who trained me well,” he said.

As swimmers will start on Wednesday, runners, Regina will start compete on July 21 in the 800m and Damiano will compete on the following day in the 3000m.