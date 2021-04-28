Yanga face acid test in battle against Mbao

Young Africans were eliminated in the Azam HD semifinal encounter at CCM Kirumba Stadium and lost hope of defending the title.

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans today face tough test against Mbao FC in the ongoing Mainland Premier League at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

The match is regarded as a revenge for Young Africans, which lost two matches at the venue last season.

In the 2015/16 season, Young Africans won the first round of the league at Uhuru Stadium before Mbao won 1-0 in the return leg.

Young Africans were eliminated in the Azam HD semifinal encounter at CCM Kirumba Stadium and lost hope of defending the title.

Mbao head coach Etienne Ndairagije said were well prepared ahead of the encounter.

“We are ready for the match. All players are in a high morale. We know Young Africans will come differently unlike in the last season in their attempt to revenge, but we are not afraid of them. Although we respect Young Africans as soccer giants, 90 minutes determine who wins or loses.”

Advertisement

Mbao are placed eighth and have collected 11 points.

Young African assistant coach Noel Mwandila is aware Mbao is strong team. Young Africans want to collect three points to continue chasing the top position. That being the case, Mwandila has vowed that Young Africans will take the match seriously.

Collecto more points

Young Africans have collected 21 points from 11 matches. If they beat Mbao, they will collect three more points.

However, Young Africans will miss the services of key players Obrey Chirwa, who is absent; Ibrahim Ajibu, Thabani Kamusoko and Donald Ngoma who are ill.

The team technical bench is buoyant after the return of Amissi Tambwe in the team.

Tambwe did not feature in the team’s matches as he was injured.

Apart of the encounter, Njombe Mji FC will host Singida United at Saba Saba grounds in Njombe. The match is scheduled to start at 2pm.