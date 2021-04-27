Yanga labour to win, Azam go top

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans ended a three-game winless streak, while Azam FC bounced back to the top of the Mainland Premier League after winning their respective matches yesterday.

A first half goal from Pius Buswita is all Yanga needed to beat Ruvu Shooting 1-0 and put their campaign in the top flight back on track at the National Stadium.

Buswita beat the army team’s goalkeeper with a superb header off a cross by Ibrahim Ajib a few seconds to half time to give the Jangwani Street giants their first league win in more than two months.

After dropping two vital points in their barren draw with struggling Mwadui FC at the Uhuru Stadium on Wednesday, yesterday’s contest was always likely to ask questions of their ability to return to winning.

They also succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mbao FC, drew 0-0 with Mwadui before battling to a one-all draw with Prisons.

Yet any fears Yanga fans might have had about the desire of George Lwandamia’s squad to remain in contention for the title were put to bed yesterday.

Advertisement

The hard-earned victory means Yanga now sit third in the league table with 25 points, four adrift of their archrivals Simba and five behind leaders Azam FC.

The defending champions tie on 25 points with Mtibwa Sugar but they are ahead on goal difference.

In Mbeya, Azam underlined their quest for the quest for the title with a 2-0 win against hosts Tanzania Prisons FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium.

Second half goals from defender Yakubu Mohamed and Paul Peter enabled the ice cream makers to wrest the league leadership from Simba, who were not in action yesterday.

Azam will remain at the top of the 16-team league for at least 24 hours until this afternoon when Simba take on Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

Mohammed scored the first goal for Azam in the 70th before Peter doubled their lead in the 81st minute.

Following the victory, Azam now have 30 points, one ahead of Simba, who can bounce back to the helm if they beat Kagera Sugar today.

And if the Msimbazi Reds’ performance in Thursday’s match against star-studded Singida United is anything to go by, Kagera Sugar should expect baptism of fire today.

The Msimbazi Street giants had little mercy on Singida United as they thrashed them 4-0 at the National Stadium.

Their Ugandan international Emmanuel Okwi, who struck twice against Singida United in the thrilling match, is among players Kagera Sugar must mark tightly if they are to avoid humuliation in today’s clash.