Lowassa now hits out at speculation on his future

Dar es Salaam. The adage that states that “Everything that has a beginning, has an ending” was demonstrated on Monday, January 15 after a former Prime Minister Mr Edward Lowassa ironed out speculations circulated on social media networks suggesting that the veteran politician was in plans of rejoining the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) which he served for many years.

Mr Lowassa who is also currently serving as a member of the opposition party Chadema’s Central Committee, recently faced a number of condemnations from the opposition Chadema leaders and other political stakeholders following his decision to visit and hold talks with President John Magufuli at the State House without holding consultations with Chadema’s national chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe. While at the State House, Mr Lowassa also made praiseful comments on President Magufuli something which created speculations that he was considering to rejoin the ruling party CCM.

“During a meeting with the President, we discussed about so many issues such as a cry for a new constitution, the ongoing violation of human rights, strengthening of democracy and rule of law, “ Mr Lowassa made the clarifications when he addressed journalists on January 15, 2018.

He added “We also discussed about the ongoing physical attacks against the opposition leaders, disappearance of innocent people and the current economic hardship facing the majority of Tanzanians and so forth. Therefore, it is my expectation that the President will take the matters into consideration for the betterment of the nation,”

Mr Lowassa on January 8 this year paid a visit to President Magufuli at the State House.

Addressing journalists on same day, Mr Lowassa heaped praise on the fifth phase government under President Magufuli for its efforts to implement various development projects including a 300km Standard Gauge Railway project from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro.

Mr Lowassa said he was optimistic that the move would lead to creation of job opportunities for Tanzanians.

“I am impressed with the way he implements various development projects for the betterment of the nation. Frankly he needs to be supported so that he can accomplish even more,” said Lowassa.

For his part, President Magufuli also heaped praise on Mr Lowassa and described him as “true and complete politician”.

“I faced a number of insults from other opposition candidates during the 2015 presidential general election campaigns, but Mr Lowassa did not engage in a verbal fight with any of the candidates including me,” said the President when he spoke to journalists on Monday, January 8 at the State House.

He added “I also acknowledge that those who insulted me during the campaigns, were not sent by him to do so, they did it on their own,”

Speaking to the Political Platform in different exclusive interviews over telephone, some political stakeholders have expressed their opinions over the recent speculations targeting the former Prime Minister.

“To me, he is not a quitter. Despite the fact that he has gone through various obstacles but he didn’t step down from politics,” lecturer in Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Benson Ban made this observation when interviewed by the Political Platform reporter, describing Mr Lowassa as a ‘fighter’ not a “quitter”.

He added “To begin with, Mr Lowassa has gone into record as Prime Minister who willingly resigned after being implicated in the Richmond scandal in the history of Tanzania. Adding, as a result, majority of the people had expected him to give up and disappear from politics, but he didn’t quit,”

Commenting on Mr Lowassa’s decision to pay a visit to President Magufuli at the State House, Dr Bana stated “I don’t think if there is a section in the Chadema Constitution that prohibits it’s members from visiting and holding talks with the President at the State House. Again, the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania doesn’t prohibit opposition leaders from paying a visit at the State House.

Therefore, as a politician, Mr Lowassa has a constitutional right to do so.”

He further described the ongoing criticisms by the Chadema leaders as “disrespectful” to the former Prime Minister, citing that the veteran politician had more political experience than any of the opposition leaders.

“I have read newspapers, people described his decision to commend President Magufuli as “unacceptable “, “disrespectful “. But I can assure you that there is no opposition leader who has a better political experience than him, “ he said.

However, a senior lecturer at the Ruaha University College, Prof Gaudence Mpangala described the former Prime Minister as “an opportunist” rather a “committed” politician.

He further clarified that Mr Lowassa’s decision to leave the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for opposition Chadema was just to accomplish his desire to win the presidency during the 2015 presidential general election.

“After the ruling CCM failed to select him as its candidate for the October 2015 presidential election, he left the party and stood as an opposition candidate,” he said.

He further clarified that “His decision to visit the State House and commend the President, is unacceptable. As an opposition leader, he has somehow destroyed his reputation. It clearly shows that he is not well committed to serve the opposition.”

The 2015 presidential general election

Mr Lowassa was among the five CCM presidential candidates to contest for presidency during the 2015 presidential general election.

Other candidates included Asha-Rose Migiro, the former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations from 2007 to 2012, Mr January Makamba who is currently serving as the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office for Union Affairs and Environment and Dr John Magufuli, a former Minister of Works.

However, Mr Lowassa could not make to top three after his name was cancelled by the CCM central committee led by the former president of fourth phase of government Dr Jakaya Kikwete.

Upon his departure, the leaders of CCM had been worried in the face of what many expected to be a greatly strengthened opposition. Regarding the fact there was the possibility that it could face defeat on election day – October 25.

However, he lost the election in which CCM candidate Dr Magufuli won the election in which in November 5th, 2015 he was announced as Tanzania’s fifth president to succeed the outgoing Mr Kikwete whose final term came to an end.

Upon losing the election, Mr Lowassa remained as the member of Chadema central committee, the position that he is currently holding.