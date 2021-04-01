The revolution of online advertising

By Edwin Bruno







Online advertising is the new gold rush for startups and businesses online. Many companies need to advertise online and advertising technology companies are ready to help businesses do this. Google and Facebook have taken the lion’s share, but advertising networks are catching up due to how much they are helping businesses reach consumers. Take a look at how online advertising has been growing:



The power of local banner ads: Local advertising banners act like outdoor advertising except it is online. They are excellent in how they target people as well because you can choose areas within the cities you want to target. Local ad banners are powerful because if a consumer is reading a blog post about Dar-es-Salaam news, they will see your advertisement.



Digital advertisements are targeted: Targeting is absolutely critical if you are going to succeed in online advertising. Digital advertisements can be targeted in a sharp and concise way that other types of advertising cannot do. Online of the largest digital advertising networks, for example, KWANZA (www.kwanza.co.tz) can help businesses get expertly targeted advertisements.



Reports are available: Digital advertisement networks can give clients reports of how their advertisements are performing based on the date and time, device type, and locations.



Advertisement

Digital advertisements are responsive: The reason why online advertisements are so powerful is because they are responsive based on the devices that users are using. Whether they are on their mobiles, tablets or laptops, online advertisements work instantly for users. Users are able to see advertisements and make a decision on whether they want to engage with advertisements.

Online advertising is a powerful tool for businesses, corporate clients and stakeholders to be seen by Tanzanian users and around the globe. You need to know how to create digital advertisements and advertising networks like KWANZA can definitely help you and your marketing team achieve this.



Are advertising networks the future of online advertising? Tell me how you would answer this question.