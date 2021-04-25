A CHAT FROM LONDON: Random look at Tuesday 30 January 2018 in London press...

This has become so ridiculous that scholars, critics, and journalists have lurched on the insanity

Beginning of the week I searched among the rubble and heap of tales from London. Standing out was the story of “men- bashing” movement.

This has become so ridiculous that scholars, critics, and journalists have lurched on the insanity. A perfect example is the division between older, matured feminists and the younger generation of ladies.

Check our comments from elderly guards like Australian Professor Germaine Greer and two acclaimed French actresses: Brigit Bardot and Catherine Deneuve who differed with the #me-too, movement.

Columnist, Sarah Vine splashed out a two page critique.“Too many women are refusing to take responsibility for their own behaviour, painting what happened to them as abuse in order to expunge their own guilt...No, the future of women should not be to waste out hard won influence and freedom on trivial acts of revenge. Feminism is not joining the mob and chasing down hollow justice...”

What is this about, anyway?

It started out with the Harvey Weinstein scandal end of 2017. Accused of rape and sexual harassment by over thirty women, the former Hollywood superstar mogul has been hounded by #me-too campaign.

#me-too spread out and afar. Several male celebrities including actors and politicians have either resigned or “chased out” (like the columnist says) of the limelight. The ball is still rolling as we speak. But there are other equally thrilling yarns. Take Tuesday 30 January, 2018. London daily Metro’s Talk page had several letters from readers reacting to opposition leader Jeremy Corby- who promised to build more apartments for the homeless. According to new stats, there is a rise in numbers of folks with nowhere to live. Charities dealing with the houseless were quoted in the respected Guardian, alleging an increase of 169% since 2010! And when the Labour opposition leader vowed to construct more flats, (if he wins next 2020 election) letters (from citizens) disagreed saying the problem is not houses but their mental health.

Hey. Here is one fact.

If you happen to visit Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, Kampala or Arusha and are confronted by an Omba -Omba, they will have certain recognisable characteristics. Most are uneducated. Hail from poor, humble, economics. Lack of education is a huge factory for poverty in Africa and developing societies.

Now. Fly to London.

See a beggar in the street?

Sometimes you will be left speechless. The other day we saw a chap. Seemed alright. Clean clothes. Asked for a few pennies.

We asked: “Why don’t you work? You look healthy. Strong.”

He looked away. Searching another Good Samaritan to beg. In another street, the beggar was female. Sat with a huge dog. Cold. She was pale. Massaging neck of her pet. “May I have money to buy food for Max...?” She pleaded.

There was a small placard by her side. It said she had lost her job four times. NO HOPE, in capital letters. Talking to her, she admitted being assisted by charities. Yes. But the money is not enough to feed her dog too. Like a street mother with a child.

See what we are trying to say? Reasons for having tramps are different.

Near a big supermarket, a robust black man pleaded for pennies too.

Bewildering. We wondered why he could not work. “No papers.”

“Why no papers?” He looked away. The questions annoyed him. “Please. I need money for cigarettes.” He moaned.

Normally, London beggars do not starve. Food is offered by individuals, restaurants, charities, churches, mosques, etc. The security guard saw us. He had a foreign accent.

“We do not allow him here, but, it is impossible. He has mental problems...”

So the letters on London’s Metro were correct. Psychological problems are contributing to citizens having no energy to work. Some resort to alcohol or drugs. See them begging? Addiction.

Other catchy garbs regarded children of celebrities. Let us select two.

On the same Tuesday 30th January, London Metro Talk page displayed a photograph of the eldest son of footballer David and wife Victoria Beckham. He was at a Grammy party in the USA. Letter writer from Kent, protested: “Enough with the pictures of Brooklyn Beckham, whose only claim to fame is that he’s Brooklyn Beckham. Yesterday he made it into print because he hung his keys from his belt...”

In the Daily Mail (Tuesday 30th) two whole pages were dedicated to the African American celebrity couple: rapper Jay Z and Beyonce. However, the material was not about them; directly. Focused on their six year old daughter, Blue Ivy. So much written about their wealth and for instance, how many dollars spent on one of Blue’s birthdays. There was a snap of the dotted girl telling her parents to stop talking during a public ceremony (i.e. Grammys) ...the stuff went on and on.

I hear someone whispering. Fame, sells. May we ask? Sells, what?