TOUGH JUSTICE : We’re best of the worst inclusive economies. Why celebrate?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) released their 2018 Inclusive Development Index, and, as it turns out, under emerging economies, we’re leading the pack in sub-Saharan Africa. In the wake of the release of WEF’s report, local papers had some of the most uplifting headlines I have read in a long time. The abundance of praise and paucity of caution is what baffled me in the media reports.

It’s only appropriate that I begin by stating that being ahead of sub-Saharan countries is a victory, albeit a small one. However, when we treat small victories as big victories, we risk turning a blind eye on our shortcomings and stagnating any efforts towards eliminating them.

Socialist roots

For a country with her roots in socialism, celebrating being ranked 48th among emerging economies is a tell-tale sign of how far we’ve veered off the course we began on. We should be leading all emerging economies in the world, given that the founding father of our nation remains one of the most celebrated and renowned scholars on the topic of economic inclusion from the continent. It is a principle he not only propagated, but also demonstrated in the way he led his life.

But even if one chooses to ignore our history, the reading of the report ought to have dug deeper than the rank. Chief among my concerns in the report are the staggering poverty and dependency rates standing at 79 and a whopping 93 per cent, respectively.

That we performed so poorly on key metrics and still emerged fairly well among sub-Saharan African economies only suggests that we are competing with the next available dwarf. If we are to completely separate ourselves from the pack, the only way to begin is by acknowledging our true potential. There are enough resources in this country for all of us to experience growth; perhaps not on equal terms, but certainly not in the extreme sense that a few should make billions and many go hungry despite toiling in their farms as is the case.

Policing lifestyles

We’ve existed with visible inequality for so long that it is easy to ignore the means through which the biggest chunk of the national cake has fallen into the hands of those who dwell in the immediate vicinity of Dar es Salaam’s Peninsula area.

Luckily, our Commander-in-Chief seems keen on this issue. A few days back, judges were on his radar for their purported lavish holidays. Now, I wouldn’t want anyone to stop me from going to a holiday with my honest and hard-earned income, but if my holiday seems to be above my means, I think it’s only fair that I am put to task to account for it.

This reminds me of a recent story from the city of Rotterdam in Netherlands where police are said to be rolling out crime reduction program in which they’ll be allowed to ask young people wearing expensive clothes to provide proof that they can afford them legally. There are reports that the Police Force in the city ran a successful similar trial with expensive cars.

What would happen if the same type of policing was imported by our Police Force? My bet is that a very large chunk of owners of property such as automobiles and houses will fail to produce proof of legally acquired wealth used to purchase those properties.

Crying over spilt milk? No. My point is that the rank by WEF should not make us complacent. We have a long way to go, and luckily, the potential to go the distance. While state-of-the-art highways and skyscrapers or ambitious electrification projects are the crowning jewel of a regime that’s keen on appearing modern; a healthy nation that’s free of diseases, poverty and ignorance are the crowning jewel of a government interested in its people first and everything else second.

If our goal is to have a truly inclusive economy, then our hope is hinged on universal access to quality (emphasis mine) education. Otherwise, let’s crank up the volume of these songs of praise for our country and continue rejoicing in the fact that we have marginally emerged the best among the worst.



