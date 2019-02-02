All set for national soccer body’s general meeting

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) holds its Annual General Meeting in Arusha today with the fate of expelled vice-president Michael Wambura still unclear.

The TFF president, Wallace Karia, said yesterday that officials from the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports will also attend the meeting to be held at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

Karia said the fate of Wambura was not among the 14 items to be tabled for discussion at the meeting.

Wambura, who has been banned for life by the national football governing body for misconduct, is reported to be finalising plans to appeal against the ban.

It will be a new atmosphere altogether as the meting will, among other issues, discuss a number of issues, including lack of sponsors in this year’s Mainland Premier League and proposals submitted by the TFF.

If approved, the proposals will bring to the administration of the game, among them, increase of five delegates to attend the Annual General Meeting.

The proposals are as a result of the world soccer governing body (Fifa) reforms, which the federation has introduced in all its member countries.

According to him, officials from the Sports and the National Sports Council (NSC) will also attend the assembly.

“The Annual General Meeting will deliberate on various issues pertaining to TFF and football development in Tanzania,” he said.

He said they will also discuss preparations for the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon). Tanzania will host the tournament in April.

