Dar girls make flying start

Tuesday January 22 2019

Kigamboni hockey team’s Ally Issa (left)

Kigamboni hockey team’s Ally Issa (left) controls the ball during the Dar es Salaam Regional Junior League match against Aman Blues at the JMK Youth Park in Dar es Salaam yesterday. PHOTO | BURTON MSYANI 

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar Raptors put up a spirited fight to trounce Kawe B 7-1 in an exciting Dar es Salaam Regional Hockey Junior League match at the JMK Youth Park on Sunday evening.

The league, which started on Sunday, has brought together 28 youth teams.

After a tight battle in the first half, the match turned into a one-sided affair in the second half after Kawe B lost steam to concede six goals.

Kawe B made a bright start and went one up a few seconds into the match.

It was Zubeda Ramadhani who drew the first blood with a clinical finish, sending a few fans at the venue into wild celebrations.

Raptors responded strongly a minute later when Latifa Afata equalised off a Hilda Wiliamu pass.

Four minutes later, Hilda Wiliamu made it 2-1 for Raptors after taking full advantage of Kawe B defensive mix-up.

Afata scored the third goal for Raptors in the 10th minute after outwitting Kawe B defenders before easily firing the ball home.

Raptors were leading 3-1 at the end of the first half.

It was a disastrous second half for Kawe B players as Raptors banged in four unanswered goals through Afata, Jacqueline Phillip and Hilda William.

