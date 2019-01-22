Dar girls make flying start

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar Raptors put up a spirited fight to trounce Kawe B 7-1 in an exciting Dar es Salaam Regional Hockey Junior League match at the JMK Youth Park on Sunday evening.

The league, which started on Sunday, has brought together 28 youth teams.

After a tight battle in the first half, the match turned into a one-sided affair in the second half after Kawe B lost steam to concede six goals.

Kawe B made a bright start and went one up a few seconds into the match.

It was Zubeda Ramadhani who drew the first blood with a clinical finish, sending a few fans at the venue into wild celebrations.

Raptors responded strongly a minute later when Latifa Afata equalised off a Hilda Wiliamu pass.

Four minutes later, Hilda Wiliamu made it 2-1 for Raptors after taking full advantage of Kawe B defensive mix-up.

Afata scored the third goal for Raptors in the 10th minute after outwitting Kawe B defenders before easily firing the ball home.

Raptors were leading 3-1 at the end of the first half.