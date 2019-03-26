Be focused, JPM tells brave Stars

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It was all smiles for the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, players yesterday, when President John Magufuli gave them letters of offer.

The President issued the land ownership documents free of charge as a mark of appreciation for the team’s qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Taifa Stars thrashed Uganda Cranes 3-0 at the National Stadium on Sunday to qualify for the Afcon finals for the first time in 39 years.

Speaking during a luncheon he hosted for the team at the State House, Magufuli showered praise on the Stars for their convincing win against Uganda Cranes.

The President joined millions of football-loving Tanzanians in applauding the team for their disciplined, skillful and entertaining display against the Cranes.

Magufuli, while noting that with the qualification Stars will up against the best football playing nations in Africa, urged the players to refrain from complacency.

He urged Tanzanians, who always see football as a unifying platform, to continue praying and supporting the team.

“I firmly believe that sport breaks down barriers between people, and that it can bring a nation together in unity and pride,” the Head of State stressed.

The President also awarded former Taifa Stars striker, Peter Tino a letter of offer for a plot in Dodoma and Sh5 million.

Tino, one of the best strikers Tanzania has ever produced, played an inspirational for national team’s qualification for the 1980 Afcon finals in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tanzania’s boxing sensation Hassan Mwakinyo was also awarded a letter of offer by the President yesterday

On Saturday night, Mwakinyo registered a technical knockout (TKO) win against Argentina’s Sergio Gonzalez in Nairobi, Kenya.

He knocked out Gonzalez in the fifth round in a thrilling bout at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi.

The President also expressed disappointment over the national team’s dismal show during their Group L match against Lesotho.

“Had I knew we’d lose to Lesotho, I wouldn’t have bothered to watch the match on TV,” he said.