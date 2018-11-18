Anoca set aside Sh2.2 billion Games

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania athletes will benefit from $1 million (Sh2.2 billion) set aside by the Association of National Olympic Committees (Anoca) ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan. Anoca has taken the decision to set aside that huge amount of money aiming to increase the number of medals in African continent.

Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) secretary general Filbert Bayi said yesterday the African continent collected 45 medals in total in the last Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 2016. Bayi said the meeting which made the decision took place in Malawi on November 6 and November 7. Bayi said the money would facilitate various sports that need qualifications ahead of the Tokyo Games.

The sports are swimming, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, weight lifting and amateur boxing which its fate to feature in Tokyo or not will depend on International Olympic Committee (IOC) verdict.