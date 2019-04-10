Elite drivers now eye top spot in NRC series

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Separated by three points ahead of the third round of the National Rally Championship (NRC), Randeep Singh and Tufail Tufail take centre stage in the battle for top spot.

Singh remains unruffled at the summit of the NRC standings with 43 points despite finishing second in the second round.

The driver – a member of Birdi Rally Team – and Tufail will renew their rivalry in the third around to be held in the city from June 15 to 16.

NRC will stage the rally under the auspices of Mzizima Motor Sports Club (MMSC).

Tufail won the second round, which took place in Kilimanjaro last month, after collecting 25 points, has so far amassed 40 points.

Tufail, who was navigated by Imranali Chandu in their Subaru GC 8 car, spent one hour, 10 minutes and 25 seconds.

According to the standing released yesterday by Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT), Singh scored 25 points in the first round.

Tufail finished third with 15 points in the rally, which was organised by Dar es Salaam Motor Sport Club).

Gurpal Sandhu sits third with 25 points, seven ahead of fourth-placed Harinder Deere, while Nadeem Daud is fifth with 12 points.

Other top drivers in the top ten include Mandeep Singh, Shehzad Munge, Altaf Munge and Hussein Suleiman.

Renowned driver Dharam Pandya was far from impressive in the first two rounds. He failed to score even a single point.

Pandya, the winner of the 2012 and 2015 NRC series, experienced mechanical problems in the first round held in Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam early this year.

Other drivers who are yet to score a point in the NRC series are Rajpal Dhani, Ajminder Dhani Mohamed Bilal, Saleem Haji, Naeem Daud, Issack Taylor, Larry Horn and Zaneal Somji.

The absence of elite drivers in the second round denied the race the excitement it deserves.

A host of famous drivers, including Ahmed Huwel, Alisasger Fazal, Amer Balhabou, Himid Mbata, Azim Somji and Jayant Shah did not compete in the event.