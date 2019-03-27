Football: Yanga Football Club top officials resign

Young African Footbal Club vice Chairman Samuel Lukumay and the head of competitions Committee Hussein Nyika have today tendered in their resignation as part of the procedure for the upcoming elections.

The decision comes a few weeks after the team’s board of trustees chairman George Mkuchika said the club would hold a general election instead of a partial one to fill the vacant posts.

According to Mkuchika, the officials had to resign before the elections could be held.

Speaking at a news conference at the club’s headquarters on Jangwani Street, Lukumay said they had to resign to smoothen the transition towards elections at the club.

He said they opted to resign because the upcoming elections are intended to bring in new leadership at the club from top to bottom.