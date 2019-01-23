Minister’s challenge to Team Tanzania

By Alfred Zacharia

DAR ES SALAAM. With two years left for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a cabinet minister has urged Team Tanzania to make use of the remaining time to step up preparations and focus on the multi-sport event.

Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe said this when he met some members of Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organising committee in the city yesterday.

“To ensure our players perform well at the 2020 Olympics, Japan has constructed an ultra-modern baseball stadium in Dar es Salaam,” the minister said.