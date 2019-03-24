Tanzania's Mwakinyo floors Argentina’s Gonzalez in Nairobi

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Tanzania's Hassan Mwakinyo knocked out Sergio Gonzalez from Argentina in the fifth round in an exiting bout, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday night.

The scheduled 10-round bout was the main undercard in the event dubbed 'Nairobi Fight Night', where Kenya's Fatuma Zarika retained her World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight title for the third consecutive time.

Zarika, 34, retained her title after defeating Zambian Catherine Phiri by a unanimous points decision.

Judges Michael Neequaye, Fillemon Meya and Irene Semakula scored 98-92, 99-91 and 97-93 respectively.

Zarika led 39-37, 39-37 and 39-37 midway the scheduled 10 rounder and 79-73, 79-73 and 77-75 in the eighth round.

Earlier on, Idd Mkwera from Tanzania stopped Kenya's Nicholas Mwangi in the second round of their six-round super lightweight bout.