Serengeti Boys and Uganda arrive today

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Uganda’s national U-17 soccer team and their hosts Serengeti Boys are scheduled to arrive in the country today ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals scheduled which kicks off on Sunday .

The Uganda is flying in from Kampala whereas; Serengeti Boys are due into the country from Kigali, Rwanda where they featured in the special mini tournament organized by Rwanda Football governing body (Ferwafa).

Teams that have already arrived ahead of the tournament include Morocco and Cameroon, Senegal and Angola are expected to arrive on Thursday while Nigeria and Guinea will arrive on Saturday.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Leslei Liunda said all preparations are complete and some of the African Football governing bodies (Caf) have arrived and 30 referees are in the country ahead of the competition.