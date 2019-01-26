Simba, Mbao FC eye Sh15m after Cup exit

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba head coach Patrick Aussems refused to put any blame on his players after the Msimbazi Reds crashed out of the SportPesa Cup yesterday.

Aussems’ men lost 2-1 to Kenya’s Bandari in the first semi-final of the money-spinning tournament at the National Stadium.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed with the defeat. No coach will be happy with that. But we’ll go back and correct our mistakes,” he said.

“It’s not the time to blame anybody. We take collective responsibility for our defeat today and turn focus to the Caf Champions League and Mainland Premier League,” he added.

Bandari came from a goal down to stun the the pre-match favorites and proceed to the grand finale in their debut season.

Simba had gone one up at the stroke of halftime through striker Meddie Kagere before William Wadri equalized for Bandari from the penalty spot in the 55th minute.

Substitute Wilberforce Lugogo, however, ensured the form book was upset with a well struck winner in the 73rd minute.

Simba will now face Mbao FC in the third-place playoff tomorrow with their eyes now fully cast on their Champions League group stage clash against Egypt’s Al Ahly in Cairo next week.

Bandari had held their own for much of the first half, choosing to sit back, suck in the pressure and wait to sting the blood-thirsty Simba on the counter.

Despite their tact they still had some chances at goal and came closest four minutes to half time off a well-executed counter, Yema Mwana’s cross from the right finding William Wadri, but the Ugandan’s header inside the box went just over.

They had broken away just after defending a corner superbly well when keeper Shikhalo made a decent one handed save going down low to his right to palm away a stinging low shot from Simba’s Clatous Chama.

The hosts had spent much of the half possessing the ball and to their credit created a few chances.

In the eighth minute, James Kotei’s shot after being teed up from a freekick went wide.

They created their second chance from a set piece again, this time Mohammed Hussein floating in a decent ball from the right, but an onrushing Sadney Urikhob missed the ball with the goalmouth at his mercy.