SportPesa’s Bajaj goes to Muleba man

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mr Abubakari Kagambo, a resident of Muleba District in Kagera Region happened to be the lucky winner of the ‘Shinda Zaidi na SportPesa’ draw, whereby he won a Bajaj RE.

By the end of the competition, it is expected that 100 Tanzanians will have won the prize of the three-wheeler. Kagambo’s was the 49th Bajaj.

Speaking after receiving his prize, Kagambo thanked the company for organizing the competition as winners saw their lives changing.

He said now that he had become the owner of a brand new “Bajaj RE”, he would use it to generate extra-income that will improve his life.

“I did bet using my mobile phone. I was trying my luck and now I am celebrating my victory. I did’nt believe after being informed that I was the lucky winner. I call on my fellow Tanzanians to join SportPesa betting. It pays and changes one’s life,” said Kagambo. He explained that he started to bet with SportPesa after witnessing his neighbour winning a Bajaj RE through the same promotion.

“Actually, I was jealousy after seeing my neighbour driving a brand new Bajaj that he got for simply spending Sh 1,000. I’m now a proud owner of a Bajaj Re,” he said.

SportPesa Public Relations manager Sabrina Msuya urged Tanzanians to continue betting with the firm by dialing *150*87 # and follow the instructions. “We still have many Bajaj RE to be won. And, there is the jackpot of Sh387,284,600. Try your luck to win the amount,” she said.