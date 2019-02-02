TFF to receive Sh11.5bn from Fifa

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) is expecting to receive $5 million (Sh11.5 billion) for football development, it has been revealed.

TFF president Wallace Karia told the body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) on February 2 that the funding stalemate with Fifa had been resolved.

Fifa stopped funding the association due to unretired funds, which had been donated to the body under the previous TFF leadership.

"Fifa was supposed to provide $3 million (Sh6.9 billion), but it has decided to add $2 million (Sh4.6 billion) for football development,” said Karia.