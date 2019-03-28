U-17 will qualify for World Cup: Makonda

By Thomas Ng’ttu

DAR ES SALAAM. The national youth soccer team, Serengeti Boys, will qualify for the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, says Paul Makonda.

Makonda – chairman of a special committee formed to ensure the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals – said yesterday that although it would not be an easy road, he was confident the team would pull through.

Serengeti Boys will face powerhouses Nigeria, Angola and Uganda in the group stage of the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in the country next month.

“It is going to be difficult for us as we are meeting tough countries, but we will fight with everything at our disposal,” Makonda, who doubles as Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), said.