Tanzanite discoverer, Ngoma, dies at Muhimbili

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The person who discovered Tanzanite several years ago, Mr Jummane Ngoma, died on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he had been admitted for treatment.

The son of the deceased, Mr Hassan Ngoma, confirmed the death of his father during an interview with The Citizen. “It is true he died today (Wednesday) evening at the MNH,” he said.

He said they were currently making arrangements to preserve his father’s body at the MNH mortuary, noting that other procedures - including the place where relatives would assemble - would be communicated later.

According to him, the place of burial would also be known after a meeting of family members.

On April 6, last year, when launching the Mererani periphery wall, President John Magufuli awarded Mr Ngoma Sh100 million, being the government’s recognition for discovery of the gemstone.