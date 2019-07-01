By Salome Gregory sgregory@tz.nationmedia.com

Ever wondered why our great grandparents didn’t suffer as many ailments as we do? That’s because they ate nutrient-rich foods that kept them healthy. The term ‘lifestyle disorder’ had to be created to describe an ailment that requires a lifetime of attention; hypertension. Almost all aspects of daily life – diet, sleep, exercise, work, and stress – can affect your blood pressure, these things are quite sensitive. When somebody suffers from hypertension, they are required to take medicines all through their life. For many sufferers, a change in lifestyle serves as good prevention. But optimism is lost if lifestyle changes are not kept up for a lifetime. For millions of patients, the arrival of high blood pressure as they get older comes at a stage when prevention may be too little, too late.

Many people do not know they have high blood pressure because it does not always cause symptoms. As a result, it contributes to more than nine million deaths every year, including about half of all deaths due to heart disease and stroke.

In a report titled ‘Prevalence, Awareness and Factors associated with Hypertension in North West Tanzania’, published online by Global Health Action in 2017, shows that prevalence of hypertension ranges from 19 per cent in rural areas to 35 per cent in urban areas in Tanzania, with the highest prevalence of 70 per cent found among individuals aged 70 years and above.

Dr Colman Matunda, a gynaecologist based in Dar es Salaam explains to Your Health that hypertension is just another word for high blood pressure. It is a chronic disease where the blood pressure in the veins is higher than normal.

World Health Organisation (WHO) further explains that blood is carried from the heart to all parts of the body in the vessels. Each time the heart beats, it pumps blood into the vessels. Blood pressure is created by the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels (arteries) as it is pumped by the heart. The higher the pressure the harder the heart has to pump.

High blood pressure – also known as raised blood pressure or hypertension – increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can also cause blindness, irregularities of the heartbeat and heart failure. The risk of developing these complications is higher in the presence of other cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes.

Silent killer

Hypertension is publicised as the “silent killer” for its absence of symptoms detected by the afflicted person.

Julia Robert, 38, a teacher at Kimanga primary school lost her mother due to hypertension just four months ago. She says her mother was going through a lot of stress due to family issues with little or no major signs.

Julia says her mother’s doctor advised her on the strategies to manage stress to get her to manage hypertension but she could not manage to avoid stress, so her blood pressure couldn’t be controlled and that caused her life.

“It all started with sleeping problems and a lot of sweating. It worried me a lot but with her it was just like a normal thing. She never wanted to show me her worries. I remember how I used to force her to go to the hospital and she never wanted to say it,” says Julia.

Commenting on the signs of hypertension, Dr Matunda, says sleeping problems, anxiety and sweating are the symptoms of hypertension and when one starts to experience these, he or she is mostly likely to also experience nose bleeding.

Commenting on the causes of hypertension Dr Matunda says, the major causes of hypertension is still not known but confirms chronic kidney disease as a common cause of hypertension.

He says that patients who get stroke due to hypertension are at the risk of developing some more health complications. And if a patient has other complications like kidney disease, cancer or any other disease that require a surgery it denies them an opportunity to go for that surgery.

Soon after Julia’s mother was diagnosed with hypertension she was advised to eat a healthy diet to help her control hypertension. From fruits, food with whole grains, vegetables, and foods with low fat products etc. Unfortunately her mother never considered what she was advised at the hospital.

According to Dr Matunda, if a patient follows the dietary approach to control hypertension, there is a possibility of lowering blood pressure up to 11 mm Hg.

Reading your pressure

Health experts explain that blood pressure is generally expressed as two numbers. The first or top number represents the pressure when your heart contracts: the systolic pressure. The second or bottom number represents the pressure when your heart rests between beats: the diastolic pressure. Normal blood pressure is considered to be 120 systolic and 80 diastolic. High blood pressure is from 140-159 systolic or 90-99 diastolic going up.

Lifestyle change

Doctors usually advise their patients with high blood pressure to make healthy changes in their lifestyle before prescribing any medicine. Many times these changes are all that is needed to bring pressure down to a normal level.

Exercise

Stephano Kapinga, 55, a retired police officer has been living with primary hypertension for the past four years now. It was not easy to accept the news in the beginning but with time he has learned to cope with the situation, narrates Mr Kapinga.

“From a healthy diet to exercising, I never go wrong just to keep my health intact. At the hospital I was told people over 60 years are at a higher risk of getting blood pressure but since it happened to me at 51, I learned to accept it,” says Mr Kapinga.

According to him, majority of people of his age develop hypertension due to financial problems and they tend to over think which leads to depression and hypertension.

He suggests people need to be educated, especially those who are nearing their retirement age on how to prepare themselves with life after retirement, which includes both physical and mental well-being.

Mr Kapinga further tells Your Health that soon after retirement majority just stay at home with no projects to keep them busy. Once the terminal benefits are over, they get stressed on how they will survive. This makes it difficult for majority to be hypertension free.

As a step towards leading a healthy lifestyle, Mr Kapinga regularly goes at Kevoo gym located at Kimanga. He pays Sh2000 per day for aerobics classes.

Mr Kapinga’s gym instructor, Kelvin Julius, 32, says people enrol themselves at the gym for different reasons.

However, majority of them are looking at losing weight. He says, for the past five years he has been working as an instructor, he has met people who start exercising for different reasons. And it has never been easy for all them to reach their target as exercising has never been an easy task for people to complete.

“With people who suffer from hypertension, I prefer to put them on aerobic exercises for about 15 minutes a day depending on their stamina. If one is weak, I always ask for numbers of their doctors so that he can suggest what are the best ways for the patient to start exercising,” says Julius.

Diet

Joseph Shimboni*, 48, is a businessman in Kariakoo. He says his father has hypertension at the same time kidney disease. He has been admitted for two months now and a week ago he got stroke on his right side.

“The doctor told us a normal blood pressure is 120 over 80 mmHg but if it is higher than 130 over 80 mmHg, a patient is hypertensive. And this has been happening to my father so many times,” says Mr Shimboni.

Adding to that he says, when they attended hospital for treatment, they were informed that since a kidney is failing and cannot filter fluid, the excess fluids leads to hypertension. And the bad news is that about two weeks ago, he got stroke on his right side.

Adding to that Mr Shimboni says, his father was stopped from using salt, alcohol to help him with reducing more complications but still he would go for salt and alcohol secretly. This forced him to take his father from his village and bring him to the city to make it easy for him to monitor his father.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends reducing salt intake to fewer than 5 grams a day from 9 grams to help decrease the risk of hypertension and related health problems. This can benefit people both with and without hypertension, but those with high blood pressure will benefit the most.

Treatment

When asked Dr Matunda on the suggested ways to combat hypertension for people suffering, he says they should be strict about their lifestyle change as part of the treatment. They should exercise for about 75 to 90 minutes a week. This kind of exercise should include swimming, walking and jogging.

People with hypertension should also quit smoking, drugs and alcohol as well as incorporate healthy eating behaviour and manage stress levels to avoid more complications.

Get enough sleep also. There’s a link between hypertension and not getting enough sleep. In a recent study, both systolic and diastolic blood pressure were higher in people who slept less than 8 hours a night. Sleep helps to regulate stress hormones and maintains the health of the nervous system.

It’s possible that stress hormones that are unregulated due to lack of sleep could contribute to hypertension.

Therefore, reducing stress should be your number one criteria. Unmanaged stress increases blood pressure because stress elevates levels of corticosteroids, the “stress hormones.” Corticosteroids increase blood pressure, among other physiological effects.