  The Citizen
  Magazines

Too young for stroke? Think again

Monday July 22 2019

In Summary

While it’s true that stroke risk increases as you age, that doesn’t give younger folks a free pass. A recent local study indicates the alarming prevalence of stroke in young adults in Tanzania.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@thecitizen.co.tz

