DIGITAL TRENDS: Can ‘AI-aaS’ revolutionise education sector?

By Innocent Swai

How can Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AI-aaS) be a better enabler in helping out the surfacing big data in our educational institutions? It’s not about AI either taking over the role of an educator or doing the students’ homework!

It’s time for AI to focus its attention on augmenting and amplifying educational content. AI is better for humanity to focus their attention in using machine learning and AI algorithms to strengthen their abilities much better and faster, even under different trying conditions.

Today, with basic understanding in non-violent communication in all areas of life; AI is replacing all the old mental and business models by either defending, withdrawing, or attacking what used to be negative judgment and destructive criticism as well as human intentions in a new better enlightened way.

It’s possible to think, learn how to learn and grow exponentially with the help of AI in more diverse and inclusive ways. There have been so many educational initiatives aimed at making life in the classroom and beyond it, to be easier for both educators and students. It could be anything from managing the limited resources like time, assets, discipline, or even the educational content. With the help of emerging technologies; there are features being added as indicator lights which are helping educators notice who is paying attention and who is not. An educator can quickly glance in the classroom and ensure all machines are connected.

It is possible for educators to collaborate with their students so as to incorporate more appropriate technologies in the classrooms. The biggest challenge in most African institutions is rigidity in our traditional ways of doing things hence failing to utilise the time slot available to learn and make the most out of AI algorithms and other emerging technologies.

Today, it’s not a secret anymore that our future teachers will be digital natives. Our kids will get used to interacting with a new AI as a service. They will be exchanging ideas and learning how to learn using AI-aaS as their learning delivery model which is already part of how most enterprises are shifting their ways of purchasing and implementing appropriate technologies with these new emerging technologies as a service model. The education sector, this time around is aspiring to adopt the potential of big data, AI and data mining so as make efficiency and effectiveness into reality.

Technology has become a bridge between what our children desire to know and how they master the art of learning using their own passion. When they are playing games, they teach themselves lots of different concepts. Are we doing our best to support them both directly and indirectly? Technology must be seen as an enabler of self-directed learning, as it provides more engaging learning experience to our kids. But, there is tremendous complexity involved in developing AI and machine learning solutions that meet our kids’ actual needs. Developing the right AI algorithms requires educational institutions to know how to collaborate with data scientists. They should know where to look for useful information to do just that. However, it is cost-effective for every institution to arm themselves to employ data scientists to build such AI solutions in-house. How do we go about it?