How children can make good use of technology

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

Technology is now driving almost everything from education, business, sports, industry and even tourism just to mention a few.

In the education sector, technology can be used in a good way to simplify learning. However, when used excessively, the results will not be good to school children. It is the parents’ job to ensure that they control the use of technology and associated gadget by their children.

Eight-year-old Diana Jumbe agrees. She doesn’t have any objection with her parents’ decision to allow her a two-hour session a day to play a video game or watch cartoon programmes.

“What I usually do is watch cartoon for one hour and play game on my Ipad for another hour. Thereafter, I have to continue with my other duties; doing homework and helping my mother with housechores,” says the St Mary’s Schools pupil.

There are health implications of screen time that parents should consider. It is recommended that children ages 3 to 18 years should spend no more than two hours a day in front of a TV screen. For children aged 2 years and below, experts recommend no screen time at all.

Seraphin Kimaryo, a Telecom engineer and IT expert, says proper use of technology is an important life skill, which people need to master and teach children in order to excel in daily hustles as well as remain relevant in the world of very competitive business.

“The most obvious question I usually get is how to enforce the right or proper way of using technology especially to our children,” he says.

“We can teach our children how they can learn through the internet. “Introduce them to educative games as children love games.

This will help in entertaining and educating them. Parents should not restrict children from playing games or using smart gadgets such as computers,” he adds.

Kimaryo says technology can easily connect a person with a tutor to teach them at their own convenience through different platforms. “SmartClass for example has introduced this kind of learning in Tanzania.”