Why the youth want leaders to practise what they preach

By Jacob Mosenda

It is a hot Wednesday afternoon as I board a Mbagala Rangi Tatu commuter bus at Mwananchi station. I am on a mission to find out the youth’s perception of the general elections and their readiness to participate in the polls.

Inside this dala dala, which is full of old, middle-aged and young passengers all headed for their daily activities, I encounter a heated debate on the very issue that I’m going to look at in this famous suburb of the country’s major commercial city- Dar es Salaam.

A group of young people sitting in the back seats are arguing about life vis-à-vis elections. One side believes their lives would remain the same after the October 28 polls, while the other faction supposes elections will help bring an end to their problems.

“All these years elections have come and gone and I am still struggling with my life. Politicians use us to achieve their hidden agendas while we continue to suffer hardship! “I can’t waste my time queuing to vote,” a young man wearing a red T-shirt is heard lamenting.

He goes on to say that it is better to keep gambling in sports than to rely on politicians who, according to him, only show concern when seeking the sympathy of voters.

“I couldn’t join university because of lack of financial support. I still don’t see any support. There is no reason why I should bet on politicians. If you’re young and don’t have money, politicians don’t care about you.”

While others burst out laughing at the young man’s stance, another voice that caused all those sitting in the front seats to turn their heads advised this young man that this was the right time he ensured his vote helped get rid of unreliable politicians.

“You should not give up. Use your voting card to remove deceitful politicians. As young people, we need change in various aspects of our lives and therefore we must not tire of voting for those we think can respond to our concerns,” the young man pointed out.

An old man chipped in, arguing that most youths have been just complainers even though they do not turn out to vote. He said some do not even have voting cards.

“You people of these days do not know what you really want. You only flock to stadiums to listen to the politicians campaigning while most of you don’t even vote,” the old man remarked.

In response, another young man said; “No old man, we are hurt because even our education no longer helps us. Years come and go, yet no politician is aiming to change the existing education system. Were we born to be voters only?” he questioned.

We arrive at Mbagala bus stop at around 2:45pm and I immediately disembark from the dala dala. Right at this bus stop, there is yet another group of young men arguing about this year’s polls.

“Unemployment has made us blame ourselves for wasting time studying. Our education system prepares us to wait for employment after college instead of thinking about self-employment. If anyone promises to change this system, then I will vote for them on October 28,” says a young man who identifies himself as Joseph Mushi.

Joseph tells Success that having graduated with a degree in civil engineering in 2017, he is frustrated because he is yet to get a job.

“I wasted many years and money studying hoping to find a job after college. When they say we should employ ourselves, they are not being fair to us. The land that I would have used for farming activities was sold to supplement my education. How then can I employ myself?” he queries.

Joseph needs leaders who will change this, otherwise, it will be difficult for him to vote. He says going to vote will be a waste of time.

Success is well aware that the process of finding ward leaders, parliamentary and the presidency requires every eligible person to participate in order to avoid having unsuitable leaders in public office.

However, many of the young people who are most targeted during election campaigns seem to be disappointed despite being promised a lot during the campaigns.

October 28, this year is yet a critical day for the youth who occupy a distinctively strategic position in the country and especially in political debate about the future development of the country.

What parties are promising

In its manifesto, the opposition Chadema promises to collaborate with the private sector to widen employment and a meaningful income to the youth.

The party plans to ensure the availability of farms with irrigation infrastructure for horticultural products so that the youth can engage in agricultural activities.

On its part, the ruling party CCM aims to create not less than 7,000,000 jobs for youths both in the formal and informal sectors.

CCM says it will ensure that the country’s large strategic projects employ more Tanzanian youths.

The Civic United Front (CUF) pledges to provide more young people with technical and vocational education and training so that they can be employed in government’s priority projects across the country.

It aims to increase the number of technical and vocational centres that will enable youths to acquire skills for self-employment.

ACT-Wazalendo says its government will be of the youth for the youth. That it would create an enabling environment for small business operators, a majority of them being the young people.

The party plans to scrap all laws and regulations impending youths from employing themselves, especially in the information, communication and transportation sectors.

Dr Dominic Mpalanga a development studies expert based in Mwanza says young people are frustrated when it comes to voting not only here in Tanzania but in the entire African continent.

“This is often because of unemployment and hardships in life. They feel that their interests are being ignored by political leaders,” Dr Mpalanga tells Success.

He says that there is no single, easily digestible storyline about youth voting.

“Tanzania’s politicians know that young people are a force to be reckoned with. The young make up the biggest chunk of the electorate as 50 percent of the entire population is aged between 18 and 32, yet the group has always been disappointed,” he notes.

Globally, elections remain the primary mechanism for proving popular sovereignty. Thus, universal participation is a check to balance distortions and illegitimacy.

According to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), youth participation in elections affects overall turnout.

IDEA says youth participation serves as a mechanism for ensuring early political socialisation, strengthens democracy and helps individuals exercise their political influence.

Dr Hellen Masawe from University of Dodoma opines; “A huge percent of the population is below 35, engaging youth to participate in elections is not only important in strengthening the democratic processes but it is also essential in maintaining a healthy democracy.”

“By voting, youth have the same ability as others to exercise political influence or pressure and this is the only way the group can get rid of their disappointments. This is their future, and the future is shaped by youth,” Dr Masawe says.

According to her, more young women have been left out of politics, with many not voting because they see no reason to do so.

“Few young people are getting involved in politics, girls are the ones less involved. Leaders must look into this and seek to solve the challenges of young people especially the elite in the country,” she observes.