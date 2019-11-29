Burna boy to shut down Dar es Salaam today

The day has arrived for Nigerian hitmaker, the heavy weight Burna Boy to perform in Dar. In what has been dubbed the biggest show of the year, Burna boy is expected to shut down the Next Door Arena in Masaki.

Riding high on the release of his album ‘African Giant’, Burna has had quite a phenomenal year by all standards. He is currently regarded as the biggest artiste in Africa, and his recent musical successes are a testament to his new-found prowess on the mic.

When the show was announced regular tickets retailed at Sh50,000 with VIP going for Sh150,000 but as days went by and the tickets were selling like hot candy, the amount for regular tickets shot up to Sh80,000 with VIP priced at Sh150,000.

Some party goers are not burdened with parting with such an amount, with some seeing it as chump change. Avid revelers are anxiously waiting for a performance of a lifetime from the ‘Ye’ singer.