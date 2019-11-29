Rotimi is the man of my dreams: Vanessa Mdee

Instagram was ablaze this week following Vanessa Mdee’s post of her posing with her new man, US-based actor Rotimi.

The post comes a week after the Tanzanian songstress opened up about her new relationship with the Nigerian–American Hollywood actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho alias Andre from the series “Power”.

Vanessa, speaking in an interview with Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian blogger, showered praises on her new beau whom she says is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

It took her two days after meeting Rotimi to know that he is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, she claimed.

Rotimi, she says, challenges her intellect and is a person who always does everything to make sure she is happy.

“Lakini ana busara sana, ananishinda busara pengine ni kwa sababu ameishi Marekani au ameishi katika maisha ya kuona na kujifunza mengi mapema.

Advertisement

Ni mtu ambaye ananipa ushauri ambao sijawahi pata kwa mtu yeyote duniani. Yaani unaweza kukaa naye ukajitafakari maisha yako yote ulikuwa unafanya nini,” said Vanessa Mdee.

She added: “We took a break na tuliahadiana kwamba hatutashika simu, tutachukuwa muda kidigo wa kupumzika, tutaweka pembeni social media and just talk and feel and it took me two days to know that huyu ndio mwanaume nitakuwa naye maishani mwangu yote.”

The Never-Ever hit maker also said that she will be spending more time in the US to be with Rotimi.

Vanessa confirmed in October that she was dating Rotimi after they were spotted while on vacation in Miami Beach, Florida getting cozy.

The couple first met through a friend in July, during an after-party at Essence Festival in the US, where the singer was invited to perform.