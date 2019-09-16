Battle rages on between Konde gand, WCB

By Mpoki Thomson and Agencies

Looks like the tide is still high and storming even harder between WCB and Harmonize, if we are to judge by what’s been happening the past few weeks.

Last weekend the former WCB member wedded his Italian girlfriend in a lavish wedding ceremony in Dar es Salaam. However, Diamond Platnumz and artistes signed up with Wasafi Records Label were conspicuously absent at the colourful Islamic wedding ceremony as Harmonize and Sarah exchanged their ‘I Dos’ in front of well-wishers.

The Beat understands that Harmonize sent out invitation cards to Diamond and other artistes from Wasafi Label which he recently quit, but none of them showed up.

Harmonize sent the invites-only cards to his former boss and the Wasafi crew even though Diamond never invited him to his girlfriend Tanasha’s baby shower a few weeks ago. This further embedded the noticeably ill-will that still exists between WCB head Diamond Platnumz and his protégé Harmonize.

There are rumours that since Harmonize made his intention to terminate his 15-year contract with Wasafi, Diamond has remained bitter with him. A quick look at history books will take us back to the times when the two artistes were more like family. People couldn’t discern their singing styles, but grew to love them all the same.

It is indeed saddening to see such a formidable force crumble amidst personal interests. But alas, the divide has been created and now we will be hearing more of these battles between WCB and their former artiste.

Despite Wasafi top manager Sallam Mendes insisting that they loved how Harmonize conducted himself professionally by handing in a termination request in writing, Diamond wasn’t pleased at all.

Harmonize was the second top income generator at Wasafi Records after Diamond and his exit dealt the label a major blow.

Diamond also feels Harmonize betrayed him because he was the first artiste he signed when he started WCB label and significantly contributed to his rise in the game. Harmonize even has a tattoo dedicated to Diamond, and he has on numerous occasions refered to the Kanyaga artiste as his father in music.

Since leaving WCB, Harmonize hasn’t slowed down his role in music, in fact, he seems set to grow his brand as an artiste even further. He has since started his own label – Konde Gang.

Colourful wedding

The absence of his former label mates notwithstanding, Harmonize and his bride said “I do” in a colourful ceremony witnessed by close family members and friends.

The wedding only happened after the bride converted to Islam.

Just few hours before the wedding, the longtime lovebirds had earlier on solemnized their union at the Attorney Generals chambers (Ndoa ya Bomani), a move that had been necessitated by their different faiths, Harmonize being a Muslim and Sarah a Christian.

The two lovebirds have been dating for more than three years since Harmonize parted ways with Jacline Wolpher.

The Inabana artiste shared photos and a few videos of the ceremony on his Instagram page. He thanked everyone who had taken part in the memorable day and hoped for a prosperous union.

Comments on his social media page weren’t all favourbale, as some fans still have resentments for his decision to quit WCB. But most of them congratulated him for this major milestone. Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones wrote: “Congratulations bro;” singer Vanessa Mdee said “Vigelegeleeeee Kama Vyote”, Shilole wrote “Oyooooooo”.