Diamond’s father now a musician!

Diamond Platnumz’ Dad, Mzee Abdul has decided to toss his coin in the bongo flava ring.

In what came as a shock to many, the estranged father of East Africa’s top artiste, Naseeb Abdul aka Diamond Platnumz, has this week released a teaser video to his debut single ‘Umeniteka’.

Social media was quick to jump on the news following a short clip circulating online. It is no secret that Diamond and his father have not seen eye-to-eye for a long time.

The two seem to be holding on to deep family grudges. Such a situation has left room for speculation, with some people begging the bongo flava star to come to terms with his old man.

Nothing seems to have come out of such pleas, but the latest development of Mzee Abdul having a run at a musical career leaves us on the edges of our seats as we await to see how this story will develop.