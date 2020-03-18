Tanzania extends school closure to universities due to virus

Scores of parents were seen this morning picking their children from school whereas others were heading home on their own after they were turned away upon arrival at school.

By The Citizen Reporter

On a day when two more coronavirus cases were confirmed government has ordered universities and colleges across the country to close with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in a televised communication when he announced that an American Citizen (61) in Dar es Salaam and a German national (24) in Zanzibar had been diagnosed with the virus.

According to the Premier the tertiary institutions will remains closed for 30 days same as the primary and secondary schools whose closure was announced yesterday.

