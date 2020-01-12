‘Tanzania has lowest internet data cost in EAC’

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Internet data charges in Tanzania are the cheapest in East Africa, says a report released by technology think tank, Research ICT Africa. The region has one of the cheapest internet charges on the African continent, the reports further shows.

Tanzania leads in low cost, at Sh4,950.52 followed by Rwanda (Sh4995.94) Kenya (Sh5540.95) Uganda (Sh6199.50) and Burundi (Sh6858.06) as of September 2019.

The countries rank fourth, fifth, seventh, ninth and eleventh respectively in Africa with Egypt, which charges Sh2747.76, leading the park.

The report, 1GB Basket Statistics, compares different prices for 1GB of daily mobile internet data in 45 out of Africa’s 53 nations, by taking into account the mean charges of the total Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in each state.

North Africa’s Tunisia comes second at Sh4042.17, while Mozambique is the third cheapest country to buy data, with 1GB costing Sh4473.63 on average.

However, data costs remain a contentious issue on the continent, where many Africans still spend less than Sh2270.88 a day, as food insecurity and low income ensure data is not a priority in their daily lives.

eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, had the most expensive mobile data prices in Africa in the third quarter of 2019 at Sh48574.12

Due to tough economic times, Zimbabwe follows eSwatini on the list of Africa’s highest data prices at Sh 2, 000 per GB. That translates to Sh2270.88 for every 50MB of data.

The next highest was Seychelles at Sh40580.62 followed by Guinea-Bissau at Sh 38491.41 while Chad closed the top five expensive bracket at Sh26955.34

According to the report, these charges sound high, but the truth is that they have become even more affordable, when compared to past years of the decade.

At the end of 2015, for instance, if you lived in Seychelles you would have paid Sh107616.99 for 1 Gigabyte of data, while citizens of Guinea-Bissau paid Sh132,369.58 in 2017 and the new state of South Sudan charged Sh303616.63 as it struggled with economic teething problems towards the end of 2016.

The report says West Africa’s prices were variable, with low prices in Guinea (Sh4995.94), Nigeria (Sh6313.05) while Benin, Niger and Senegal all charged Sh174818.68 in Quarter 3 of 2019.

The price is higher in countries such as Sierra Leone (Sh14896.97) and Togo (Sh19257.06), and some of the most expensive data across the continent were in West Africa — for example Guinea-Bissau (Sh1,695), Chad (Sh26955.34) and Mauritania (Sh22209.20).

South Africa ranked 16th out of the 45 countries researched in terms of the most expensive data, at Sh15464.69per Gbyte. However, this is a lot cheaper than it was in early 2014, when 1 gigabyte of data cost Sh31928.57

According to the stats, Southern Africa had a mix of the cheapest prices in Mozambique (Sh4473.63) and Zambia (Sh6131.38) and the most expensive in eSwatini (Sh48574.12) and Zimbabwe (Sh45417.60).

South Africa was pretty average in the Southern African region, coming in slightly cheaper than neighbours Botswana (Sh20142.70) and Namibia (Sh24729.88) but more expensive than Lesotho (Sh9287.90).

Eight countries — Comoros, Liberia, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea — did not have any information available for the third quarter of 2019, and were not included in the overall list. Liberia is an interesting market, as data prices have plummeted there during the past few years.

The report shows that between the first quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016, 1 Gbyte of data would have cost Sh27250.56 but that dropped to Sh11354.40 in the second quarter of 2016 and remained constant until the end of 2018.

According to the World Bank, the global cost of 1 GB of data target is 2 percent of monthly income, but East Africans who comparatively enjoy affordable mobile internet, consume 4 percent of their income to purchase data bundles.

As technological disruptions shake industries across the world, African countries appear to move at different speeds, and this is a huge challenge for the continent. Strive Masiyiwa, founder of African technology and energy group Econet, says the solution lies in opening borders for a unified tech regulation.

“African governments must work together, and speak as one technology bloc regarding continental data regulation,” he said.