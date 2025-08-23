TASAF spends Sh68.6 billion to lift poor households in Mbeya

Dar es Salaam. Poverty levels in seven districts of Mbeya have declined, with 400,000 households graduating from the Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN II) programme, now able to meet the cost of living and improve their housing.

This follows the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) disbursing more than Sh68.6 billion for PSSN II in Mbeya Region between the 2021/22 and 2024/25 financial years.

The funds benefited 37,789 households across Busokelo, Chunya, Kyela, Mbarali, Mbeya City, Mbeya District, and Rungwe.

Of this, Sh2.8 billion was provided as productive grants to support households in Mbeya City, Mbeya District, Chunya, and Rungwe councils to start income-generating activities.

The initiative aims to build sustainable livelihoods for vulnerable families while breaking the cycle of poverty.

TASAF Executive Director, Mr Shedrack Mziray, made the remarks during a two-day monitoring visit in Mbeya by TASAF management and development partners, led by representatives from the World Bank, Ms Claudia Zambra, and the Embassy of Switzerland.

“We are impressed with the progress households have made. Many have improved their economic standing from the difficult situations they faced before. This clearly shows that the programme is yielding tangible results for targeted families,” he said.

Regarding plans, Mr Mziray said that after the current programme concludes in September this year, another programme will commence, currently in the final stages of preparation.

The process for determining beneficiaries will be announced once preparations are complete.

A beneficiary, Ms Edna Mbesu, said that before the programme, she was unable to meet her children’s school needs.

She had tuberculosis, which left her hands paralysed, making life financially very difficult.

“I raised my children by collecting firewood, and some days we went to bed hungry. Later, TASAF helped me cope with the cost of living. I started a small business to support my income and gradually saved enough to buy iron sheets for my house,” said Ms Mbesu.

Mr Japhary Winga expressed gratitude to the programme for fully funding his university education.

“I am now a graduate with a degree in Education Arts from Mbeya Catholic University. I am very grateful because initially my family could not afford these costs, which had been dimming my dreams,” he said.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Beno Malisa, commended TASAF for its contribution to uplifting vulnerable families in the region.

“We have witnessed the positive impact of TASAF projects in our communities. Families that previously struggled to meet basic needs can now send their children to school, access healthcare, and even run small businesses. This is a big achievement, and I commend TASAF and its partners for their tireless efforts in the fight against poverty,” said Mr Malisa.

The PSSN II programme is jointly funded by the Government of Tanzania and development partners.